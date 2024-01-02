AFN Naples Radio News - New DOD Sexual Assault Trial Policy & USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall Transit Mediterranean

Radio news highlighting the DOD's new sexual assault policy which makes all cases tried outside of military chain of command and USS Bataan and USS Carter Hall transits from the Red Sea to regroup the Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)