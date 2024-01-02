MilGears is a customized career-building tool offered by the U.S. Department of Defense that is designed to help service members, veterans, potential Soldiers, their family members, and more plan and achieve their career goals by highlighting career possibilities and helping them visualize how to reach those goals.
Learn more as MSG James Wire chats with Mr. Keith Boring, the Acting Division Director of Strategy, Innovation, Credentialing, and Voluntary Education for the Naval Education and Training Command.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 17:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78160
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110071289.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:45
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MilGears - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E11 - 12 December 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT