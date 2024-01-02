Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MilGears - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E11 - 12 December 2023

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    MilGears is a customized career-building tool offered by the U.S. Department of Defense that is designed to help service members, veterans, potential Soldiers, their family members, and more plan and achieve their career goals by highlighting career possibilities and helping them visualize how to reach those goals.

    Learn more as MSG James Wire chats with Mr. Keith Boring, the Acting Division Director of Strategy, Innovation, Credentialing, and Voluntary Education for the Naval Education and Training Command.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 17:18
