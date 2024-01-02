Veteran Shark Tank was created in 2012 to promote and assist veterans who are starting or growing their businesses. Listen as we talk with Veteran Shark Tank Founder Alex Archawski and 2022 Veteran Shark Tank winner and CEO of TORCH Warriorwear Haley Marie McClain Hill about the Veteran Shark Tank experience and what it takes to be an entrepreneur.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2024 17:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78158
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110071287.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:48
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Veteran Shark Tank - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E9 - 14 November 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT