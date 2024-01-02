Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veteran Shark Tank - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E9 - 14 November 2023

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    Veteran Shark Tank was created in 2012 to promote and assist veterans who are starting or growing their businesses. Listen as we talk with Veteran Shark Tank Founder Alex Archawski and 2022 Veteran Shark Tank winner and CEO of TORCH Warriorwear Haley Marie McClain Hill about the Veteran Shark Tank experience and what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veteran Shark Tank - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E9 - 14 November 2023, by Melani Harig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier For Life Podcast

