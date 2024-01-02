Moving Your Business When You PCS - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E8 - 24 October 2023

If you have your own business while your family is serving in the military, what do you do when it's time for a PCS move? On this Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with two military spouse entrepreneurs, Lizann Lightfoot and Lauren Hope, about how to move your business when you PCS.