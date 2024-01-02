Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moving Your Business When You PCS - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E8 - 24 October 2023

    10.24.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    If you have your own business while your family is serving in the military, what do you do when it's time for a PCS move? On this Soldier For Life Podcast, we talk with two military spouse entrepreneurs, Lizann Lightfoot and Lauren Hope, about how to move your business when you PCS.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 17:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:29:33
    Location: US
    Soldier For Life Podcast

