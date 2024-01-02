Universal Technical Institute & BMW MSTEP - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E7 - 10 October 2023

The Universal Technical Institute (UTI)/BMW Military Service Technician Education Program (MSTEP) is a 16-week on-post Career Skills Program at Fort Liberty and Camp Pendleton that trains transitioning service members to become Certified BMW Technicians. Learn more about UTI and MSTEP as we chat with UTI VP of Military Admissions John Decoteau and BMW of North America Military and STEP Recruiting Manager Robert Witte.
