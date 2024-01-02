Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Universal Technical Institute & BMW MSTEP - Soldier For Life Podcast S13:E7 - 10 October 2023

    UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Audio by Melani Harig 

    U.S. Army Soldier For Life

    The Universal Technical Institute (UTI)/BMW Military Service Technician Education Program (MSTEP) is a 16-week on-post Career Skills Program at Fort Liberty and Camp Pendleton that trains transitioning service members to become Certified BMW Technicians. Learn more about UTI and MSTEP as we chat with UTI VP of Military Admissions John Decoteau and BMW of North America Military and STEP Recruiting Manager Robert Witte.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 17:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:32:25
