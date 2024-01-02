Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP10: Dispersion of Sustainment

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP10: Dispersion of Sustainment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    “Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    Host, Capt. Seth Revetta sits down with Observer, Coach, Trainers from the Goldminer and Wagoneer Teams to discuss Dispersion of Sustainment. As explained in FM 3.0, pp. 1-5, the likelihood of the enemy force’s use of massed long-range fires and weapons of mass destruction increases during large-scale combat operations—particularly against command and control (C2) and sustainment nodes, assembly areas, and critical infrastructure. To survive and operate against massed long-range fires and in contaminated environments, commanders ensure as much dispersion as tactically prudent.

    Lt. Col. Octavia Davis, the Senior Logistics Trainer; Maj. Boyce Newton, the Brigade Support Battalion Executive Officer and Staff Trainer; Maj. Sarah Barron, the Brigade Support Battalion Principal Staff Officer Trainer; and Maj. Kenneth Slaton, the Combat/Division Sustainment Support Battalion Principal Staff Officer Trainer informs Brigade Combat Team level leaders of the changes and challenges facing a rear-area support elements and provides some guidance on what they can do to limit friction points and increase survivability.

    Recommended Resources:
    FM 3-0: Operations (October 2022)
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf

    FM 4.0: Sustainment Operations
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN19602_FM%204-0%20FINAL%20WEB%20v2.pdf

    FM 3-96: Brigade Comat Team
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ATP 3-37.10: Base Camps
    https://www.bing.com/search?q=atp+3-37.10&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=atp+3-37.10&sc=5-11&sk=&cvid=CC450FB8894A4A8EA035DAE39BDB2404&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)

    Operations Group Special Podcast Series: The Dirt Logistician, by the Goldminer Team
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dirt-logistician/id1569929691

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episode in the future.
    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-inside-the-box-the-gauntlet/id1683599562
    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

    Operations Group milsuite page
    https://www.milsuite.mil/book/groups/ntc-operations-group (CAC Required)

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    Visit us at our Official Unit Webpage:
    https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.
    Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 19:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78143
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110070161.mp3
    Length: 00:23:12
    Artist Fort Irwin Operations Group
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP10: Dispersion of Sustainment, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sustainment
    Trends
    Dispersion
    Army Readiness
    Army Lessons Learned
    Lead Train Win

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT