Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP10: Dispersion of Sustainment

“Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet” brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



Host, Capt. Seth Revetta sits down with Observer, Coach, Trainers from the Goldminer and Wagoneer Teams to discuss Dispersion of Sustainment. As explained in FM 3.0, pp. 1-5, the likelihood of the enemy force’s use of massed long-range fires and weapons of mass destruction increases during large-scale combat operations—particularly against command and control (C2) and sustainment nodes, assembly areas, and critical infrastructure. To survive and operate against massed long-range fires and in contaminated environments, commanders ensure as much dispersion as tactically prudent.



Lt. Col. Octavia Davis, the Senior Logistics Trainer; Maj. Boyce Newton, the Brigade Support Battalion Executive Officer and Staff Trainer; Maj. Sarah Barron, the Brigade Support Battalion Principal Staff Officer Trainer; and Maj. Kenneth Slaton, the Combat/Division Sustainment Support Battalion Principal Staff Officer Trainer informs Brigade Combat Team level leaders of the changes and challenges facing a rear-area support elements and provides some guidance on what they can do to limit friction points and increase survivability.



Recommended Resources:

FM 3-0: Operations (October 2022)

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf



FM 4.0: Sustainment Operations

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/pdf/web/ARN19602_FM%204-0%20FINAL%20WEB%20v2.pdf



FM 3-96: Brigade Comat Team

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31505-FM_3-96-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 3-37.10: Base Camps

https://www.bing.com/search?q=atp+3-37.10&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=atp+3-37.10&sc=5-11&sk=&cvid=CC450FB8894A4A8EA035DAE39BDB2404&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)



Operations Group Special Podcast Series: The Dirt Logistician, by the Goldminer Team

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dirt-logistician/id1569929691



“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center.

Episode hosted by Capt. Seth Revetta and edited by Annette Pritt