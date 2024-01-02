188th Wing Podcast - Ep.3 REBLUE, Followership

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78139" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this installment of Reblue, we delve into the intricate dynamics of leadership as we explore the diverse realms of followership. Unpack the nuances of various follower types encountered by leaders navigating the complexities of their roles. Reblue, a series dedicated to revisiting pivotal topics like Airmanship, followership, conflict resolution, and situational leadership, invites you to reexamine these fundamental principles at a juncture in your career where their application is a daily necessity. Gain a renewed perspective on the leadership challenges you presently confront and those looming on the horizon. Tune in for a thought-provoking exploration of leadership in action.