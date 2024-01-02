In this installment of Reblue, we delve into the intricate dynamics of leadership as we explore the diverse realms of followership. Unpack the nuances of various follower types encountered by leaders navigating the complexities of their roles. Reblue, a series dedicated to revisiting pivotal topics like Airmanship, followership, conflict resolution, and situational leadership, invites you to reexamine these fundamental principles at a juncture in your career where their application is a daily necessity. Gain a renewed perspective on the leadership challenges you presently confront and those looming on the horizon. Tune in for a thought-provoking exploration of leadership in action.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.1969
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 17:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78139
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110070078.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 188th Wing Podcast - Ep.3 REBLUE, Followership, by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT