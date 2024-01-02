Rangers to the Corps- Interpretive Park Rangers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78138" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn all about Interpretive Park Rangers and their role in our parks! In this episode is a sample program on a unique topic as well as a brief interview with subject matter expert Todd Fredericksen of Ferrum University! **program disclaimer**All our rangers are very knowledgeable, but they were playing along to give the sample some authenticity**