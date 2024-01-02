Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep.3 Transforming for the Future Pt. 1

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2024

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Part one of a three part mini-series on efforts to transform for the future at the 433rd Airlift Wing and across Air Force Reserve Command. Maj. Paul Lentz, 433rd Operations Group Chief Innovation Officer and head of Galaxy Spark, and TSgt. Taylor Mogford, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Flight Training Manager and Tesseract LNO Liaison Officer, discuss their involvement with innovative projects around the Alamo Wing.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.03.2024 17:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78137
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110070076.mp3
    Length: 00:23:44
    Artist 433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs
    Year 2024
    Genre News/Government
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep.3 Transforming for the Future Pt. 1, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)

    TAGS

    Alamo Wing
    433AW
    Airlift Podcast

