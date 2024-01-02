Part one of a three part mini-series on efforts to transform for the future at the 433rd Airlift Wing and across Air Force Reserve Command. Maj. Paul Lentz, 433rd Operations Group Chief Innovation Officer and head of Galaxy Spark, and TSgt. Taylor Mogford, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Flight Training Manager and Tesseract LNO Liaison Officer, discuss their involvement with innovative projects around the Alamo Wing.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 17:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78137
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110070076.mp3
|Length:
|00:23:44
|Artist
|433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News/Government
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep.3 Transforming for the Future Pt. 1, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
LEAVE A COMMENT