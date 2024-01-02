Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep.3 Transforming for the Future Pt. 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78137" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Part one of a three part mini-series on efforts to transform for the future at the 433rd Airlift Wing and across Air Force Reserve Command. Maj. Paul Lentz, 433rd Operations Group Chief Innovation Officer and head of Galaxy Spark, and TSgt. Taylor Mogford, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Flight Training Manager and Tesseract LNO Liaison Officer, discuss their involvement with innovative projects around the Alamo Wing.