    Equipping the Corps - S3 E6 Network Modernization with Maj Sean Docherty

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Audio by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    On this episode, Morgan sits down with Maj Sean Doherty, a Product Manager working on tactical applications, software, and services modernization.

    Some of may think about your network at home, but have you considered Marines need network services in the field? If not, after today you will!

    The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.

    Show notes:
    Book: The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Daniel James Brown

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.04.2024 07:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78136
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110070073.mp3
    Length: 00:49:01
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S3 E6 Network Modernization with Maj Sean Docherty, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Network Modernization
    Equipping the Corps

