Equipping the Corps - S3 E6 Network Modernization with Maj Sean Docherty

On this episode, Morgan sits down with Maj Sean Doherty, a Product Manager working on tactical applications, software, and services modernization.



Some of may think about your network at home, but have you considered Marines need network services in the field? If not, after today you will!



The views expressed in this podcast reflect those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views, policies, or positions or the United States Marine Corps or Department of Defense.



Show notes:

Book: The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics by Daniel James Brown