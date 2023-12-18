CORPS TALK: A Legacy of Solutions (S04, E03)

Join us in this special podcast episode as we explore the career of Richard Klein, recently retired Chief of the Programs and Civil Works Branch at the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). With a remarkable 45-year tenure that ended on December 19, Mr. Klein offers a wealth of stories, insights, and inspiration from his journey in civil engineering.



Listen as James, Maj. Funkhouser and Mr. Klein delve into topics like professional development in engineering, the value of mentorship, adapting to changes, and building lasting relationships with partners and stakeholders. This episode is a valuable resource for both current engineers and those about to embark on their career path.