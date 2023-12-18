Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORPS TALK: A Legacy of Solutions (S04, E03)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Audio by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Join us in this special podcast episode as we explore the career of Richard Klein, recently retired Chief of the Programs and Civil Works Branch at the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). With a remarkable 45-year tenure that ended on December 19, Mr. Klein offers a wealth of stories, insights, and inspiration from his journey in civil engineering.

    Listen as James, Maj. Funkhouser and Mr. Klein delve into topics like professional development in engineering, the value of mentorship, adapting to changes, and building lasting relationships with partners and stakeholders. This episode is a valuable resource for both current engineers and those about to embark on their career path.

    USACE
    Engineering
    Civil Engineering
    Norfolk District
    CareerDevelopment

