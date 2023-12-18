In this episode of Chevrons we speak to Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O'Keefe. Chief O'Keefe has been selected as the next Massachusetts Air National Guard Command Chief, a role that she is quite familiar with. We learn about her background in the ANG and get a preview of some of her goals in returning to the position she held just a few years ago.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78128
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110069183.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:13
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chevrons - Ep 031 - Chief Michelle O'Keefe, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT