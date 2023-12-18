Chevrons - Ep 031 - Chief Michelle O'Keefe

In this episode of Chevrons we speak to Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O'Keefe. Chief O'Keefe has been selected as the next Massachusetts Air National Guard Command Chief, a role that she is quite familiar with. We learn about her background in the ANG and get a preview of some of her goals in returning to the position she held just a few years ago.