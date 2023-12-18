A radio spot describing the transition assistance program (TAP) offered through Fleet and Family Support Service Center on Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2024 05:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78122
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110069111.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FFSC: TAP Course, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
