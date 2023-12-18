Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 2024 Recruiting Optimism and Third Air Force Holiday Message

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.02.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Following a difficult year in recruitment efforts across the Department of Defense, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder addressed the media and detailed leadership's optimism to improve recruiting numbers. Third Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Derek France issued a holiday message to the over 32,000 Airmen who encompass 3 AF. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2024
    Date Posted: 01.02.2024 08:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
