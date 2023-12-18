KMC Update - 2024 Recruiting Optimism and Third Air Force Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78113" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Following a difficult year in recruitment efforts across the Department of Defense, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder addressed the media and detailed leadership's optimism to improve recruiting numbers. Third Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Derek France issued a holiday message to the over 32,000 Airmen who encompass 3 AF. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)