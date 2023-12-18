KMC Update - 2024 Recruiting Optimism and Third Air Force Holiday Message

Following a difficult year in recruitment efforts across the Department of Defense, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder addressed the media and detailed leadership's optimism to improve recruiting numbers. Third Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Derek France issued a holiday message to the over 32,000 Airmen who encompass 3 AF. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 08:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78113
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110068448.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
