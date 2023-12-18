A radio spot describing Fleet and Family Support Service Center services and hours on Naval Air Station Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2024 04:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78112
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110068396.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FFSC: Variety of Services, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT