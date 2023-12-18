Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 10 – Plans for a healthy New Year. Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, and special guests Capt. Nichelle Pascoe, and Mr. Brent Eubanks share their thoughts on helping you make 2024 a healthy new year. Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Garrett Holt, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2023 17:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78111
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110067309.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:04
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
