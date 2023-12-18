Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep.27 - A conversation with Master Sgt. Snyder on his completion of Air Assault School

    SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Colin Simpson 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with Master Sgt. Steve Snyder, to discuss one of the few Air National Guard members to complete Air Assault School.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:22:41
    Location: SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, US
    security forces
    air assault school

