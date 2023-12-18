On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with Master Sgt. Steve Snyder, to discuss one of the few Air National Guard members to complete Air Assault School.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 12:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78106
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110065216.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:41
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD-BECKLEY AIR GUARD STATION, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep.27 - A conversation with Master Sgt. Snyder on his completion of Air Assault School, by A1C Colin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT