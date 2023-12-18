On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with Tech. Sgt. Brianna Smith, recruiter for the Ohio Air National Guard, to discuss life as a recruiter and being acknowledged for her accomplishments.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2023 12:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78105
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110065213.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:55
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ep. 28 - A conversation with Tech. Sgt. Brianna Smith, by A1C Colin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT