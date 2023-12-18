Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 28 - A conversation with Tech. Sgt. Brianna Smith

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Colin Simpson 

    178th Wing

    On this episode of Beyond the Horizon, we sat down with Tech. Sgt. Brianna Smith, recruiter for the Ohio Air National Guard, to discuss life as a recruiter and being acknowledged for her accomplishments.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.29.2023 12:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Genre Podcast
