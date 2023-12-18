Wiesbaden Army Community Service’s Exceptional Family Member Program hosts a Sensory Play day for exceptional families in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Dec. 28, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 05:02
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|78084
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110063050.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EFMP Sensory Play Day radio spot, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
