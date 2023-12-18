Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFMP Sensory Play Day radio spot

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.28.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Austin Baker 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    Wiesbaden Army Community Service’s Exceptional Family Member Program hosts a Sensory Play day for exceptional families in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Dec. 28, 2023.

    Army Community Service
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether

