The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Wednesday 12/27/23.
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 02:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78077
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110062998.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 12/27/23, by A1C Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT