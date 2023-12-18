American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports the Personnel Reliability Assurance Program and the 31st Medical Group’s role in ensuring airmen are mission ready. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2023 08:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78075
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110062966.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Personnel Reliability Assurance Program, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
