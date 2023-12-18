Dr. Alex Alaniz joins the podcast to discuss the buzz around Chat GPT, the creation of his own Albert Einstein chatbot and his thoughts on artificial intelligence and wargaming.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 15:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78073
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110062643.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:06
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lab Life - Episode 77: Chatting with Einstein, by Michele Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT