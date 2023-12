Marine Minute: Steel Knight 23

I'M CORPORAL MADISON SANTAMARIA WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES, SAILORS AND AIRMEN PARTICIPATE IN EXERCISE STEEL KNIGHT 23 ON MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON.



STEEL KNIGHT IS AN ANNUAL, THREE-PHASE EXERCISE DESIGNED TO TRAIN I MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE IN THE PLANNING, DEPLOYMENT, AND COMMAND AND CONTROL OF A JOINT FORCE AGAINST A ADVERSARY COMBAT FORCE, AND ENHANCE EXISTING LIVE-FIRE AND MANEUVER CAPABILITIES OF THE MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE.



THE COMBINED-ARMS LIVE-FIRE EXERCISE TAKES PLACE FROM NOV. 27, 2023 – DEC. 15, 2023.



DURING THE EXERCISE MARINES AND SAILORS RESPOND TO__ SIMULATED EVENTS AND SITUATIONS. THEY ADAPTED TO VARIOUS OBSTACLES AND ENVIRONMENTS OVER THE EXERCISE, INCREASING LETHALITY AND RESPONSIVENESS.



STEEL KNIGHT ENSURES 1ST MARDIV AND I MEF ARE OPTIMIZED FOR NAVAL EXPEDITIONARY WARFARE IN CONTESTED SPACES AND IS PURPOSE-BUILT TO FACILITATE FUTURE OPERATIONS AFLOAT AND ASHORE.



MARINES AND SAILORS ARE EXPECTED TO REACT CALMLY AND PROFESSIONALLY, AND DEFUSED ANY SITUATION AS THEY CONTINUE OPERATING SIMULATED STATIONS AND PROVIDE REALISTIC TRAINING FOR MARINES, SAILORS AND AIRMAN.



TO STAY UP TO DATE ON MORE MARINE CORPS EXERCISES AND NEWS, VISIT MARINES.MIL



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.