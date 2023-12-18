Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., spoke with People’s Liberation Army of China Chief of the Joint Staff Department Gen. Liu Zhenli by video teleconference.
USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and embarked staff from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 arrived in Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit.
This work, AFN Naples News: Joint Chiefs Meets With PRC Counterpart & Ford Port Visit, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
