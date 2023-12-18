Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News: Joint Chiefs Meets With PRC Counterpart & Ford Port Visit

    AFN Naples News: Joint Chiefs Meets With PRC Counterpart & Ford Port Visit

    ITALY

    12.27.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., spoke with People’s Liberation Army of China Chief of the Joint Staff Department Gen. Liu Zhenli by video teleconference.
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and embarked staff from Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 arrived in Souda Bay, Crete for a scheduled port visit.

