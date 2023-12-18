Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231214-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    GREECE

    12.27.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Salina Hurley, Navy Federal customer service representative, visits AFN to discuss financial success in the new year and the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulls in to port at NSA Souda Bay.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 05:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78067
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110062120.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 231214-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    CVN-78

