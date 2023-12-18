Salina Hurley, Navy Federal customer service representative, visits AFN to discuss financial success in the new year and the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulls in to port at NSA Souda Bay.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 05:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78067
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110062120.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 231214-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT