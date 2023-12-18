Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aug. 23rd Community Update for AFN Bavaria radio news

    Aug. 23rd Community Update for AFN Bavaria radio news

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.23.2023

    Audio by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Annual Patriots Day Run to commemorate and honor the fallen heroes. (AFN Bavaria radio news by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 02:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78064
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110062083.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aug. 23rd Community Update for AFN Bavaria radio news, by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    AFN
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT