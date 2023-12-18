CUBIST S7E5: The Impact of Lifetime Blast Exposure on Neurobehavioral Outcomes Following Mild TBI

In this episode of CUBIST, Dr. Don Marion and new host, Dr. Kati Monti, discuss a study entitled “High Lifetime Blast Exposure Using the Blast Exposure Threshold Survey is Associated with Worse Warfighter Brain Health Following Mild Traumatic Brain Injury” by Dr. Rael Lange and colleagues and published in the Journal of Neurotrauma in October 2023. In addition, we've invited Dr. Lange, a clinical researcher at TBICoE and the lead author of the paper, to comment on their findings.



Article Citation: Lange, R. T., French, L. M., Lippa, S. M., Gillow, K., Tippett, C. E., Barnhart, E. A., Glazer, M. E., Bailie, J. M., Hungerford, L., & Brickell, T. A. (2023). High Lifetime Blast Exposure Using the Blast Exposure Threshold Survey Is Associated With Worse Warfighter Brain Health Following Mild Traumatic Brain Injury. Journal of neurotrauma, 10.1089/neu.2023.0133.



Article LINK: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37650835/



CUBIST is a podcast for health care providers produced by the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence. We discuss the latest research on traumatic brain injury most relevant to patient care. For more about TBI, including clinical tools, go to www.health.mil/TBICoE or email us at dha.TBICoEinfo@health.mil.



