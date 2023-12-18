Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live: Episode 31 - Livestreaming

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Media Activity - Proper         

    On episode 31 of DINFOS Live, which aired Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. EST, we discussed all things livestreaming with the Defense Media Activity's Live Branch Operations Chief Honey Shewbert and Studio/Equipment Shop Manager Patrick Doran. Our guests discussed how livestreaming can help meet commander's intent, how DMA does it, and the fundamentals of setting up a viable live streaming operation for units large and small.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 78049
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110059453.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    TAGS

    live
    dinfos
    dma
    Defense Media Activity
    livestreaming

