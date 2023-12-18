Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Suspicious Packages and Operational Security

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.19.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Amidst the holiday season, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs officers Mary Del Rosario and Tammy Muckenfuss discuss best practices in what to do if service members encounter a suspicious package and stress tips on maintaining OPSEC. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    This work, KMC Update - Suspicious Packages and Operational Security, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    news
    OPSEC
    Suspicious Package
    USAG-RP

