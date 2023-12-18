Amidst the holiday season, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Public Affairs officers Mary Del Rosario and Tammy Muckenfuss discuss best practices in what to do if service members encounter a suspicious package and stress tips on maintaining OPSEC. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 10:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78048
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110059420.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Suspicious Packages and Operational Security, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT