    2023 AFN Sigonella DJ of the Year Submission

    ITALY

    12.13.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    AFN Sigonella

    231213-N-BY095-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 13, 2023) A scoped audio cut of a radio hour created by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria Alvarez, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Sigonella as part of a submission for AFN Europe DJ of the Year. The submission is one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 05:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 AFN Sigonella DJ of the Year Submission, by PO1 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    American Forces Network
    AFN Europe
    AFN Sigonella
    NASSIG
    AFN Now
    AFN Go

