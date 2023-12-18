2023 AFN Sigonella DJ of the Year Submission

231213-N-BY095-1001 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Dec. 13, 2023) A scoped audio cut of a radio hour created by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria Alvarez, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Sigonella as part of a submission for AFN Europe DJ of the Year. The submission is one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maria Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 05:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78043
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110059156.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:20
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
