    Aether Podcast Episode 10 Colonel Dave Blair, PhD

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In the 10th and final episode of Season 1, we visit with Air Force Colonel and combat pilot Dave Blair about his article, "An Anthem of the Long War," in our fall issue dedicated to the topic of moral injury. In a poignant, but forthright discussion, Dave shares the effect killing has had on him, and the broader impact this requirement of military service has on women and men who choose to serve our nation, regardless of their proximity to the target, or even if they themselves were not the trigger puller. The topic is grim, but he leaves us with notes of hope as we prepare to support the next generation of military members who may have to kill on behalf of our country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aether Podcast Episode 10 Colonel Dave Blair, PhD, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #usaf

