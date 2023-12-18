Aether Podcast Episode 10 Colonel Dave Blair, PhD

In the 10th and final episode of Season 1, we visit with Air Force Colonel and combat pilot Dave Blair about his article, "An Anthem of the Long War," in our fall issue dedicated to the topic of moral injury. In a poignant, but forthright discussion, Dave shares the effect killing has had on him, and the broader impact this requirement of military service has on women and men who choose to serve our nation, regardless of their proximity to the target, or even if they themselves were not the trigger puller. The topic is grim, but he leaves us with notes of hope as we prepare to support the next generation of military members who may have to kill on behalf of our country.
