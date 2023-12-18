Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 6 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.3"

Episode 6 – “Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point – Part 3” – The final episode of Season 1 of Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Hidden History wraps up the discussion of the Plumb Point housing area, and reviews the development of the military landscape over time, and its evolution from working center of APG to officers housing and now location of the Living Legacy Forest, honoring Gold Star Soldiers and their families.