Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 6 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.3"

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 6 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.3"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Audio by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Episode 6 – “Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point – Part 3” – The final episode of Season 1 of Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Hidden History wraps up the discussion of the Plumb Point housing area, and reviews the development of the military landscape over time, and its evolution from working center of APG to officers housing and now location of the Living Legacy Forest, honoring Gold Star Soldiers and their families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 11:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78037
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110057874.mp3
    Length: 00:30:00
    Artist Sean Kief and Susan Thompson
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 6 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.3", by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    APG
    Pooles Island
    Sean Kief
    Susan Thompson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT