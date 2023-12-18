2CR recognizes newly promoted leaders.
The 2d Cavalry Regiment Hosted the Dragoon Ride in Rose Barracks, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 07:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78029
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110057500.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News December 22, 2023, by SGT Danilo Pascaretta, SPC Emma Roberts and SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT