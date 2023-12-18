Radio News 231221

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78028" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 21, 2023) Radio news covering Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's press briefing in Israel Dec. 18, 2023, and The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship, USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), conducted a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the Italian Carlo Bergamini-class frigates, Carlo Bergamini (F 590) and Virginio Fasan (F 591). Includes audio of Austin speaking during the press briefing. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)