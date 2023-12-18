Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 AFN Spangdahlem DJ of the Year Submission - Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez Scoped Hour

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez AFN Europe DJ of the Year submission. Gonzalez is an AFN broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Spangdahlem. A scoped hour is one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution for a panel of judges.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 05:11
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
