Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bavaria Radio News December 15, 2023

    AFN Bavaria Radio News December 15, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BY, GERMANY

    12.15.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta and Sgt. Owen Thez

    AFN Bavaria

    Recently, Vilseck High School student was selected to participate in the 62nd annual United States Senate Youth Program.

    Army Family Team Building celebrated its 29th birthday in Rose Barracks, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 04:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78020
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110057353.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News December 15, 2023, by SGT Danilo Pascaretta and SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria
    Amry Family Team Building
    Bavaria MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT