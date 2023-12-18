American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Norwegian Foot March event on Dec. 21, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 02:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78008
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110057245.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Norwegian Foot March, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
