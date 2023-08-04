Pacific Pulse: August 4, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: NASA's landing and recovery team and the DoD successfully completed the first recovery test for the crewed Artemis II; Admiral John C. Aquilino visits Combined and Joint service members participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre; Joint Special Operations Command met with Philippine and Japanese Special Operations Forces.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 20:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78006
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110057165.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
