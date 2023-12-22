Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: December 22, 2023

    JAPAN

    12.21.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Coast Guard Micronesia/Sector Guam (CGFM/SG) and the Compact of Free Association (COFA) team complete key leader engagements with the Yapese; the 25th Fighter Squadron participates in EPIC FOG 24-1 in the Republic of Korea; U.S., Japan and Republic of Korea fighter aircraft conduct a trilateral escort flight for U.S. bomber aircraft.

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 20:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Pacific Pulse

