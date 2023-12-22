On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Coast Guard Micronesia/Sector Guam (CGFM/SG) and the Compact of Free Association (COFA) team complete key leader engagements with the Yapese; the 25th Fighter Squadron participates in EPIC FOG 24-1 in the Republic of Korea; U.S., Japan and Republic of Korea fighter aircraft conduct a trilateral escort flight for U.S. bomber aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 20:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78005
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110057155.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: December 22, 2023, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
