On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Air Force certifies the Japan Air Self-Defense Force on their first hot-pit refuel; U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 conclude the RQ20B Puma training Course; Medical units from across the Pacific team up with medical services from the Royal Brunei Air Force during Pacific Angel 23-3.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 20:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78004
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110057154.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: September 22, 2023, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
