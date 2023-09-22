Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: September 22, 2023

    JAPAN

    09.21.2023

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Air Force certifies the Japan Air Self-Defense Force on their first hot-pit refuel; U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 conclude the RQ20B Puma training Course; Medical units from across the Pacific team up with medical services from the Royal Brunei Air Force during Pacific Angel 23-3.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 20:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: September 22, 2023, by TSgt Nicole Leidholm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

