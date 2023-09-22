Pacific Pulse: September 22, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: The U.S. Air Force certifies the Japan Air Self-Defense Force on their first hot-pit refuel; U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 23 conclude the RQ20B Puma training Course; Medical units from across the Pacific team up with medical services from the Royal Brunei Air Force during Pacific Angel 23-3.