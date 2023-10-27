Pacific Pulse: October 27, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. and Republic of Korea Navies complete exercise Silent Shark; the USS Savannah conducts a live-fire demonstration; the 374th Operations Group conducts a simulated missile attack while the 374th directs rapid airfield damage repair during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1.
