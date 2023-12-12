On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Navy SEAL Team conducts a joint training exchange with the Indian Marine Commando Force in India; Pacific Air Forces Surgeon General hosts a Medical Readiness Symposium on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Pacific Partnership 24-1 concludes second mission stop in the Solomon Islands.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 19:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78001
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110057112.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: December 12, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT