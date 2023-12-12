Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: December 12, 2023

    JAPAN

    12.11.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: U.S. Navy SEAL Team conducts a joint training exchange with the Indian Marine Commando Force in India; Pacific Air Forces Surgeon General hosts a Medical Readiness Symposium on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; Pacific Partnership 24-1 concludes second mission stop in the Solomon Islands.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 19:02
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    News
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

