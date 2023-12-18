Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 87 2023 Year in Review

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 87 2023 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.20.2023

    Audio by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we look back at all the exciting events that took place on and around Fort Meade in 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78000
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110056733.mp3
    Length: 00:14:22
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 87 2023 Year in Review, by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    Fort Meade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT