On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we look back at all the exciting events that took place on and around Fort Meade in 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 15:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78000
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110056733.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:22
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 87 2023 Year in Review, by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT