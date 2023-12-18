Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Quill & Sword | NSL Unscripted | Episode 14 – Surveillance Law and the Quantum Internet with LTC Mike Lebowitz

    12.20.2023

    The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School

    In this episode, Major Keoni Medici, former Associate Professor in the National Security Law Department (ADN) at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School (TJAGLCS) interviews Lieutenant Colonel Michael Lebowitz, ADN Adjunct Professor and expert in the law that governs cyberspace. LTC Lebowitz discusses his research surrounding gaps in existing electronic surveillance laws and how the future quantum internet will outpace the law. LTC Lebowitz predicts that if not proactively addressed, these legal shortcomings will have a significant impact on U.S. national security.

    His article is titled “What Happens When the Packets Go Away? How the Quantum Internet Will Diminish Electronic Surveillance Programs and Change Cybersecurity Forever.” The article is published in print and online formats by the Boston University Journal of Science & Technology Law.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 08:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:21
