    AFN Aviano Radio News: Val Natisone

    AVIANO, ITALY

    12.20.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on rescue and survival training conducted by the 56th Rescue Squadron and Italian Army personnel. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 06:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77992
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110055802.mp3
    Length: 00:02:45
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Val Natisone, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    31FW

