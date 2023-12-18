Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano: SrA Brooke Sorensen Live Show

    AFN Aviano: SrA Brooke Sorensen Live Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.20.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano's Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen also know as DJ B-SO, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 20, 2023. During this hour, DJ B-SO shares small world stories, dives into the history of Elvis getting drafted in to the Army and how AFN Now has impacted her life (United States Air Force Audio By Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 05:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77990
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110055780.mp3
    Length: 00:08:29
    Year 2023
    Genre Live Radio
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano: SrA Brooke Sorensen Live Show, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    American Forces Network
    AFN Aviano
    AFN the Eagle
    Serving America's Best
    live radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT