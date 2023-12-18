AFN Aviano: SrA Brooke Sorensen Live Show

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano's Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen also know as DJ B-SO, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 20, 2023. During this hour, DJ B-SO shares small world stories, dives into the history of Elvis getting drafted in to the Army and how AFN Now has impacted her life (United States Air Force Audio By Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen).