Chaplain (Maj.) Anthony Kelley, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz family life chaplain, and Timi Olusanya, Relocation Readiness Program manager, joined American Forces Network Kaiserslautern to discuss stress management tips for the new year. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 04:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77989
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110055766.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Stress Management, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
