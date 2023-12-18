Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Stress Management

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.20.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Chaplain (Maj.) Anthony Kelley, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz family life chaplain, and Timi Olusanya, Relocation Readiness Program manager, joined American Forces Network Kaiserslautern to discuss stress management tips for the new year. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 04:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77989
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110055766.mp3
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    This work, KMC Update - Stress Management, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stress
    Chaplains
    Ramstein Air Base
    KMC
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness
    USAG RP

