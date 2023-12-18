A radio spot urging sponsors of Aviano Air Base to share the link to the 31st Force Support Squadron PSC page to all inbound members. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2023 06:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77987
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110055762.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First 31 Spot, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT