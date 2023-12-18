A holiday message to the local community surrounding Beale AFB from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing leadership, Colonel Geoffrey "Mako" Church and Command Chief Master Sergeant Breana Oliver. This is meant to be played on the local radio.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 19:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77982
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110055465.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
This work, Team Beale Leadership Holiday Radio Message, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
