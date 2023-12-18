Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Beale Leadership Holiday Radio Message

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    A holiday message to the local community surrounding Beale AFB from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing leadership, Colonel Geoffrey "Mako" Church and Command Chief Master Sergeant Breana Oliver. This is meant to be played on the local radio.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 19:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77982
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110055465.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    This work, Team Beale Leadership Holiday Radio Message, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday message
    community partners
    leadership message

