    The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 5 - Ms. Marcie Rhodes

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Audio by Makayla Cameron 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    As we approach the holidays, we thought of no one better than Ms. Marcie Rhodes to be a guest on the podcast. In episode 5, we sit down with Ms. Rhodes to discuss the BES Program Execution Group (PEG), her leadership, and a special look at family traditions for the holiday season.

    The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.

    The views expressed in this presentation do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 13:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77979
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110054457.mp3
    Length: 00:28:44
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 5 - Ms. Marcie Rhodes, by Makayla Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate

