The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 5 - Ms. Marcie Rhodes

As we approach the holidays, we thought of no one better than Ms. Marcie Rhodes to be a guest on the podcast. In episode 5, we sit down with Ms. Rhodes to discuss the BES Program Execution Group (PEG), her leadership, and a special look at family traditions for the holiday season.



The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians, and contractor support teammates across the globe.



The views expressed in this presentation do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.